The Chicago Cubs (12-9) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (12-7) clash in an NL contest on Friday. The Cubs have dropped two of their last three games. The San Diego Padres beat Chicago 4-2 on Wednesday. As for the Diamondbacks, they have secured five straight wins. Arizona just swept the Miami Marlins, including a 6-4 victory on Thursday. Colin Rea (1-0, 1.00 ERA) starts for Chicago. Corbin Burnes (0-1, 5.28 ERA) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks.

First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Arizona is a -132 favorite on the money line (risk $132 to win $100) in the latest Diamondbacks vs. Cubs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under is 11. Before making any Cubs vs. Diamondbacks picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2025 MLB season on an 8-3 run on MLB money-line betting picks (+340). Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Diamondbacks vs. Cubs and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Diamondbacks vs. Cubs:

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs money line: Chicago +112, Arizona -132 at FanDuel

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs over/under: 11 runs

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs run line: Arizona -1.5 (+116)

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs picks: See picks at SportsLine

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Cubs can cover

Right fielder Kyle Tucker is fourth in the league in RBI (19) with five home runs and a .301 batting average. On April 15 against the Padres, he went 2-of-5 with two base hits. This was his eighth game with at least two hits this season.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner has great awareness of the strike zone. Hoerner is hitting a team-high .313 with 11 RBI and 21 hits. On April 14 versus San Diego, he was 2-of-4 with a double and one run scored. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Diamondbacks can cover

Center fielder Corbin Carroll owns a fluid swing with the ability to push the ball into any gap on the field. He ranks 12th in the league in batting average (.329), tied for fourth in home runs (6) and tied for ninth in RBI (16). The 24-year-old heads into this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In the April 15 win over Miami, he was 2-of-5 with a home run, a double, and five RBI.

First baseman Josh Naylor provides this team with another power bat in the lineup. Naylor is hitting .328 with three home runs and 12 RBI. He's hit a home run in three straight games. In yesterday's win over Arizona, Naylor went 1-of-4 with a solo home run. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Diamondbacks vs. Cubs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 9.1 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Diamondbacks vs. Cubs, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.