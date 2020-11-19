The Chicago Cubs have called Wrigley Field home since 1916. The stadium was actually built in 1914 and, in addition to the Cubs, has housed Federal League Baseball, the NFL's Bears (1921-70) and much more over the years. The second-oldest ballpark in MLB, Wrigley Field has iconic elements like the ivy on the brick outfield wall, the famous hand-tallied scoreboard and the marquee outside the home-plate entrance.

Now, it has been named a national historic landmark by the Department of the Interior. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt announced the move on Thursday, noting the role Wrigley Field has played in the history of Chicago, notably on the North Side.

"The historical significance of Wrigley Field is interwoven into our nation's story and a key part of what has become America's beloved pastime for over a century," Bernhardt said in a statement. "It is with great enthusiasm that I designate this iconic national treasure, the site of many legendary events, innovations and traditions in baseball history, as a National Historic Landmark."

Included in the press release was the following paragraph:

Many legendary events have taken place in the ballpark, including baseball's only "Double No-Hitter" in 1917, Babe Ruth's supposed "Called Shot" during the 1932 World Series and Gabby Hartnett's "Homer in the Gloamin'" that helped propel the Chicago Cubs to the 1938 National League pennant. It was also the location in 1933 of the first National Football League championship, the forerunner to today's Super Bowl.

Hey, don't forget about the 2016 World Series. The Cubs won Game 5, their first World Series win in that ballpark since 1945, enabling the franchise to win it all for the first time since 1908.

Per the release, there are now around 2,600 national historic landmarks, including Pearl Harbor, Alcatraz and MLK's birthplace. Here's a list by state on the official website.