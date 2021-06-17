With their 13-7 loss to the Giants at AT&T Park on Wednesday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks matched the all-time record with their 22nd consecutive road loss. That mark ties them with the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets.

The Diamondbacks haven't won a road game since April 25, when Madison Bumgarner no-hit the Braves for seven innings in the second game of a doubleheader. Overall, Arizona has lost 13 games in a row, home or away, 27 of their past 29, and 36 of their past 41. The Diamondbacks are now 20-49, including 9-30 on the road.

In this one, Diamondbacks pitchers allowed five home runs, and the staff saw it's NL-worst 5.17 ERA climb higher. The last-place Diamondbacks now trail the first-place Giants by 23½ games in the National League West. On Thursday, the Diamondbacks will play the Giants again in San Francisco and try to avoid breaking the all-time record for consecutive road losses. Their next nine road games will come against the Padres, Cardinals and Dodgers.

Elsewhere, the Baltimore Orioles are cobbling together their own streak of road futility. On Wednesday, they fell in Cleveland by a score of 8-7. That made for Baltimore's 18th consecutive road loss, stretching back to May 5 when they won in Seattle. The Orioles' current road losing streak is the longest in franchise history and tied for the eighth-longest in MLB history. They're only two losses away from becoming the fifth team ever to lose 20 or more road games in succession.

Looking forward, the Orioles will face Cleveland again on Thursday in the series finale, and then on June 24 they'll begin a 10-game road trip that will see them face the Blue Jays, Astros and Angels. Baltimore now stands at 22-45 on the season and 11-24 in road games.

Earlier this month, the Texas Rangers ended a 16-game road losing streak.