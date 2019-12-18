Dodgers' Max Muncy flooded with autograph requests after home address leaks

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy posted to his Instagram story this week that he has received an absurd amount of autograph requests at his family's home. The increased level of fan mail comes after Muncy's home address was leaked to the general public.

"Coming home from a mini vacation to this many requests for autographs through the mail is just absurd." Muncy said on his Instagram story. "Please respect my family's home and our limited time here."

Muncy followed that up with a clarification of his comments, noting that he did not intend to hurt the feelings of Dodgers fans.

"I would like to take a moment to clarify my previous post," Muncy wrote. "My wife and I genuinely cherish and respect each and every one of you, and can honestly say there are no better fans in baseball than Dodger fans. I truly enjoy going through and reading each of your letters and am more than happy to sign any cards or memorabilia that you have for me.

"With that being said, at some point over the past few months our home address in Texas was leaked and we have been swamped with all of the items we are receiving. To help protect my family's privacy and safety, I want to ask you to please send all requests going forward to the Dodgers clubhouse in Los Angeles.

"Please accept my apology and know how thankful we are to be a part of the best organization in the MLB!"

Muncy did receive some backlash on social media from his original post. Fans criticized Muncy for sounding ungrateful for the amount of fan support that he's received since joining the Dodgers. The clarification of his home address being leaked cleared that up.

It's not surprising to see Muncy getting this type of attention. In his first two seasons as a member of the Dodgers, Muncy has slugged 70 home runs and knocked in 177 runs.