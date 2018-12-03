Dodgers sign manager Dave Roberts to four-year contract extension through 2022

It took a little longer than expected, but the Los Angeles Dodgers have signed manager Dave Roberts to a contract extension. The team announced Monday that Roberts has received a four-year deal that runs through 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Keeping Doc as our leader on the field was a top priority this offseason and now that we've accomplished that we are excited to collectively shift all of our focus to doing all we can to bring a World Championship to our passionate fans," said president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman in a statement.

"When I was hired to lead this team three years ago, I said at the time that managing the Dodgers is truly the opportunity of a lifetime and I feel the exact same way today," Roberts added. "We've worked hard to develop a team and culture that will put us in position to win the World Series every season, but we still have yet to achieve our ultimate goal and that is what drives me each day. I want to thank Andrew, Stan Kasten and our outstanding ownership group for believing in me and keeping me in Dodger Blue, a uniform I'm so proud to wear."

The Dodgers have inked manager Dave Roberts to a new four-year deal. USATSI

Roberts, 46, took over as Dodgers manager in 2016. In his three years at the helm the club has gone 287-200 (.589) with three NL West titles and back-to-back National League pennants in 2017 and 2018. The Dodgers still have not won a World Series since the iconic Kirk Gibson home run series in 1988, however.

Earlier this offseason the Dodgers exercised their 2019 club option for Roberts to keep him in the organization while they discussed an extension. The new four-year deal runs from 2019-22, meaning the two sides ripped up the 2019 option, with Roberts presumably receiving a pay bump.

Roberts was named NL Manager of the Year in 2016, his first season with the Dodgers. Prior to becoming a manager Roberts played 10 years in the big leagues with five teams, including the Dodgers, and he also spent four years as a coach with the Padres.