Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts already has two rings, one World Series ring from his time with the Red Sox and one from 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and now he plans to add another ring to his collection. Betts and long-time girlfriend Brianna Hammonds announced their engagement after 15 years of dating.

The Dodgers tweeted out photos of the couple, congratulating them on the engagement. Take a look:

Betts commented on the exciting news afterwards, putting it in perspective by relating it back to baseball. He said:

"Winning another World Series was great, but putting a ring on my MVP is the real blessing! I am a blessed man."

The two met in middle school and have a daughter, Kynlee, together.

"Brianna has been by my side since we were teenagers," Betts wrote in his Instagram caption. "Together we've grown mentally, physically, and spiritually. She is my best friend, mother of my child, my lover, and my soon-to-be wife."

Hammond wrote, "thank you my love for all the hard work and every little detail put into this beautiful night... I can't wait to marry you!"

Betts was given the 2020 LegaCCy Award, from a charity ran by former MLB pitcher CC Sabathia and his wife Amber, so he told Hammonds they were going to celebrate the accomplishment with a dinner at the Sabathia's. Instead, there was an added celebration, one for the newly engaged couple, after Betts proposed.

Close family and friends were in attendance for Betts accepting the award and popping the question. The proposal took place in Nashville, his hometown.