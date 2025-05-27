The Los Angeles Dodgers (33-21) go on the road to play the Cleveland Guardians (29-24) in an interleague battle on Tuesday. Los Angeles outlasted the Guardians 7-2 in Game 1 of the series on Monday. Dustin May (2-4, 4.09 ERA) is on the mound for Los Angeles. Tanner Bibee (4-4, 3.57 ERA) gets the nod for Cleveland.

First pitch from Progressive Field is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -136 favorite on the money line (risk $136 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Guardians odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Guardians vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Guardians and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions.

Dodgers vs. Guardians money line Los Angeles -136, Cleveland +116 at FanDuel Dodgers vs. Guardians over/under 8.5 runs Dodgers vs. Guardians run line Los Angeles -1.5 (+122) Dodgers vs. Guardians picks See picks at SportsLine Dodgers vs. Guardians streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Dodgers can win

DH Shohei Ohtani is a power hitter with excellent pitch recognition skills. He's first in the league in home runs (19) and third in OPS (1.039) with a .295 batting average. In Monday's win over Cleveland, Ohtani went 1-of-3 with a solo home run and three runs scored.

First baseman Freddie Freeman has great bat speed and will consistently get on base. The 35-year-old is second in the MLB in batting average (.361) and second in OPS (1.065). In his last contest, Freeman is 2-of-4 with two base hits and one run driven in.

Why the Guardians can cover

Left fielder Steven Kwan is a terrific contact hitter who has a great eye at the dish. Kwan is ninth in the MLB in batting average (.314) with four home runs and 19 RBI. He has recorded a hit in four of the last five games, including two games with three-plus hits. On May 23 against the Tigers, Kwan was 3-of-5 with a double.

First baseman Kyle Manzardo owns some power to drive in runs. He leads the team in both home runs (10) and RBI (28). Meanwhile, Cleveland has a 20-14 run-line record as the underdog. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Dodgers vs. Guardians picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.6 combined runs.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Guardians, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.