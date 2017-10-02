Final 2018 MLB Draft order set: The Tigers are on the clock and here's what to know

On Sunday, baseball's regular season came to a close. Although the day's results didn't impact the playoffs, they did alter the 2018 draft order.

Because the San Francisco Giants won (on a Pablo Sandoval walk-off home run) and the Detroit Tigers lost, the two teams tied for the worst record in baseball. The Tigers owned the tiebreaker, however, by virtue of having a worse record in 2016.

As such, the Tigers will have the first overall pick in the 2018 draft. Here's the full order -- keep in mind, it's in reverse of the standings, with the previous season's won-lost record serving as the tiebreaker:

Detroit Tigers San Francisco Giants Philadelphia Phillies Chicago White Sox Cincinnati Reds New York Mets San Diego Padres Atlanta Braves Oakland Athletics Pittsburgh Pirates Baltimore Orioles Toronto Blue Jays Miami Marlins Seattle Mariners Texas Rangers Tampa Bay Rays Los Angeles Angeles Kansas City Royals St. Louis Cardinals Minnesota Twins Milwaukee Brewers Colorado Rockies New York Yankees Chicago Cubs Arizona Diamondbacks Boston Red Sox Washington Nationals Houston Astros Cleveland Indians Los Angeles Dodgers

Here are a few other things to know about the Tigers earning the No. 1 pick:

Second time Detroit has had the No. 1 pick

The Tigers have previously chosen first in the draft just once -- back in 1997, when they picked right-hander Matt Anderson from Rice University. Anderson appeared in 257 big-league games, but finished with a career ERA over 5.00 and was a bust compared to some of the other talent picked in that year's first round -- be it J.D. Drew (who did not sign), Troy Glaus, or even college teammate Lance Berkman.

Of course, the Tigers wouldn't mind a repeat of the last time they picked in the top-five of the draft. That was 2004, when they plucked Justin Verlander from Old Dominion University. Verlander, obviously enough, enjoyed one of the best careers in franchise history before being traded to the Houston Astros.

The Tigers had not chosen higher than ninth since 2006.

Detroit collapsed

When we say the Tigers earned the No. 1 pick, we mean they earned the No. 1 pick.

Keep in mind, the Tigers were 39-48 entering the second half. From that point forward, the Tigers went 25-40, including a miserable September that saw them go 6-24. Let's repeat that: 6-24 in September; that's good for a 32-win pace over a full season. Brutal.

The Giants, by the way, went 29-42 in the second half. The Tigers needed to be every bit as poor as they were late in the year in order to get the top pick.

The No. 1 pick candidates

With the caveat that these things are fluid and can change quickly, Jim Callis published his 2018 mock draft back in June that listed high school shortstop Brice Turang, college right-hander Brady Singer, and high-school outfielder Jarred Kelenic as the top-three prospects in the upcoming draft.

Which of the three will the Tigers take -- if any? We'll find out next June.