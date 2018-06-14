Former MLB pitcher Kevin Brown reportedly held two mail thieves at gunpoint until police arrived
Brown hid in a neighbor's yard to catch the culprits
Former MLB All-Star Kevin Brown is now a neighborhood watchdog.
According to Laura Corley of The Telegraph, Brown recently caught two mail thieves in his Macon, Georgia, neighborhood and held them at gunpoint until police arrived. From Corley:
After several reports of stolen mail in a north Macon neighborhood, former major league pitcher Kevin Brown hid in a neighbor's yard and waited on the thieves to strike again.
A 15-year-old and another man were arrested Wednesday afternoon outside of Brown's multimillion-dollar home off Rivoli Downs. The mailbox was ajar as the baseball star explained the situation to four Bibb County sheriff's deputies.
Brown, who played for the Rangers, Orioles, Marlins, Padres, Dodgers and Yankees during his career, caught the two men and held them at gunpoint until deputies arrived, according to officers at the scene.
Corley says it is still unclear what charges the two mail thieves could face.
Brown, now 53, played 19 years in the big leagues and retired following the 2005 season. He retired with a career 211-114 record and a 3.28 ERA in over 3,200 innings, and five times he finished in the top six of the Cy Young voting. Brown is one of the best players to fall off the Hall of Fame ballot in his first year of eligibility.
