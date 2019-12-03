Gary Sheffield casually hits home runs while smoking cigar in viral video

Gary Sheffield was one of the top power hitters of his era and clearly he has still got it. In a video that was posted on his Instagram account, Sheffield, 51, showed fans that he can still slug home runs in batting practice.

To make the video even more entertaining, Sheffield was smoking a cigar while he was launching moonshot after moonshot.

Of course, Sheffield played in the major leagues for 22 years, spending time with the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Florida Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers and New York Mets. The slugger wrapped up his career in 2009 as a member of the Mets.

Sheffield accumulated a .292 batting average to go along with 509 home runs and 1,676 RBIs. In eight of his MLB seasons, Sheffield hit 30-plus home runs. He did slow down towards the end of his career with 25 home runs or less in his final four seasons.

Obviously, it's just a batting practice session and Sheffield's playing days are long behind him. However, he proves that he can still swing it and could probably do a significant amount of damage in a rec league these days.