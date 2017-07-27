Giancarlo Stanton mocks Rangers pitcher after getting shown up the night before

On Tuesday night, here's how Rangers reliever Jason Grilli celebrated his strikeout of Marlins thunder-bringer Giancarlo Stanton ...

That was the final out of a 10-4 Rangers win, so it wasn't exactly a taut moment in the game. As such, it's a weird spot for such exuberance.

As it turns out, Mr. Stanton took notice. On Wednesday night during the course of an eventual 22-10 ritual flogging of Texas, Stanton did this to, yes, Jason Grilli ...

That's Stanton's 33rd homer of the season, and that nudges him in front of Aaron Judge for the major-league lead. Also of note is that Stanton's celebration of said homer looks strikingly similar to Grilli's from roughly 24 hours prior.

Here, compare and contrast ...

Last night: Grilli struck out Stanton & celebrated



Tonight: Stanton homered off Grilli and celebrated #Rangers #Marlins pic.twitter.com/ABAHZ1GzHQ — Aaron Carroll (@Caaronll) July 27, 2017

Yep, pretty similar, and it seems likely that Stanton was giving it back to Grilli. I declare this to be a good thing.

When hitters admire a home run or flip their implements, it's somehow a grave affront against the sport. When pitchers do their little air-guitar thing after a strikeout, it's just part of being an amped-up moundsman. Intentionally or not, Stanton called attention to this silly disconnect.