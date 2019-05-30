Giants vs. Marlins odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 30 from model on 21-7 run

The Miami Marlins are seeking their third series sweep over the past four when they host the San Francisco Giants in a Thursday matinee. The Marlins (19-34), fifth in the National League East, have won three in a row and nine of 12, while the Giants (21-33), fifth in the NL West, have lost seven in a row and are 3-8 over the past 11 games. First pitch from Marlins Park is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Giants are 9-15 in May. The latest Giants vs. Marlins odds show San Francisco at -121 on the money line (risk $121 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Giants vs. Marlins picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Right-hander Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 4.50 ERA) takes the mound as he looks to bounce back after allowing five runs, four earned, in five innings in a loss to the Washington Nationals on Saturday. He has faced the Giants once before in a relief appearance, allowing a run in two-thirds of an inning. In 10 games this season, Alcantara has allowed 57 hits, 33 runs, 29 earned runs, six homers, 26 walks and 38 strikeouts in 58 innings.

Statistically, the Marlins hold an edge over the Giants in a number of categories, including batting average (.229 to .221), on-base percentage (.291 to .285), hits (409 to 399), ERA (4.55 to 4.75) and opponents' batting average (.247 to .253). Second baseman Neil Walker (.299) has been swinging a hot bat of late, hitting in four straight games, going 7-for-15 (.467) with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

But just because Miami has been on a hot streak of late does not mean it is the best value on the Giants vs. Marlins money line.

That's because the Giants have had a lot of success against the Marlins through the years and lead the all-time series 109-87, including a 52-46 mark in Miami. The Giants will recall 2014 first-round draft pick Tyler Beede (0-1, 13.50 ERA) to start Thursday's game. He has a 2.60 ERA in seven games at Triple-A, but has not been as successful at the Major League level. In three games this season with the Giants, he has allowed 14 hits, 11 runs, 10 earned runs, two home runs, eight walks and 10 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

Offensively, second baseman Joe Panik (.251) has been red hot, going 5-for-13 (.385) with a double, home run and two RBIs over the past two games, while right fielder Steven Duggar (.238) has also had his moments with 13 multiple-hit games this season, including three three-hit games. Catcher Buster Posey (.248) has five multi-hit games this month, including a 2-for-4 performance on Sunday against Arizona.

