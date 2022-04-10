The San Francisco Giants have promoted outfield prospect Heliot Ramos to the majors ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Miami Marlins. Ramos called it the "happiest day of my life." Right-hander John Brebbia was placed on the Bereavement List in a corresponding move.

The Giants will start Ramos and bat him sixth against Miami southpaw Trevor Rogers on Sunday. It stands to reason that Ramos could be in line for a lot of nods against lefties if he sticks around. At present, San Francisco's roster includes 13 position players and 15 pitchers. Among those position players, all four reserves are right-handed hitters, including backup outfielders Austin Slater and Mauricio Dubón. The Giants love to platoon, and each of their normal starting outfielders -- Mike Yastrzemski, Steven Duggar, and Joc Pederson -- happens to be a lefty swinger.

Ramos has historically lacked a platoon split. That wasn't the case last season, though, as he hit .320/.380/.528 (.908 OPS) versus left-handed pitching, as opposed to .228/.302/.374 (.675 OPS) against right-handers. It's not clear if Ramos' platoon gap will remain in place, or if it was simply a one-year aberration.

Ramos, 22 years old, split last season between Double- and Triple-A. He hit .254/.323/.417 with 14 home runs and 15 stolen bases (on 19 attempts). In four games this season at the Triple-A level, he'd batted .231/.412/.538 with a home run. Ramos just missed the cut when CBS Sports ranked the top three prospects in the Giants system over the winter. He is, nevertheless, an intriguing young player who could contribute across the board, including by providing above-average power.