The cownose stingrays at Tropicana Field tank have been moved from their tank at the ballpark to The Florida Aquarium in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, the aquarium announced on X.

"The cownose stingrays handled the storm well," aquarium associate curator Craig Johnson said. "With the Tampa Bay Rays support, our staff was able to provide onsite care over the past several days and today, we brought them safely back to the Aquarium."

The stingrays will be monitored for the next several days, but they are eating and behaving normally, the aquarium posted.

It's a small but welcome relief considering the damage done in the Tampa area and elsewhere. Tropicana Field's roof was ripped apart by Milton's 100-mph winds as the building was set to be used as a staging area for first responders.

"We are devastated by the damage incurred by so many," the Rays said in a statement. "Our priority is supporting our community and our staff," the team said. "We are fortunate and grateful that no one was hurt by the damage to our ballpark last night. Over the coming days and weeks, we expect to be able to assess the true condition of Tropicana Field. In the meantime, we are working with law enforcement to secure the building."

Tropicana Field has housed stingrays in the 10,000-gallon "Rays Touch Tank" since 2006 in conjunction with The Florida Aquarium, according to the team's media guide.