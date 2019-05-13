Hyun-Jin Ryu throws eight shutout innings as Dodgers blank the Nationals
Ryu had yet another dominant outing for Los Angeles
Dodgers starter Hyun-jin Ryu took a no-hitter into the eighth inning on Sunday (LAD 6, WAS 0), before Washington Nationals outfielder Gerardo Parra hit a ground-rule double to left-center field off Ryu's 105th pitch of the game. Prior to Parra's double, there was only one Nationals baserunner, Brian Dozier, who walked with one out in the fourth inning.
Ryu, who has been incredible for the Dodgers so far this season, finished the night with a one-hitter over eight innings (nine strikeouts on a career-high 116 pitches) and now has turned in 24 consecutive scoreless innings. Ryu is 5-1 with a 1.72 ERA and has 54 strikeouts with just three walks.
You can't have a (near) no-hitter without a strong defense as right fielder Cody Bellinger proved with this play.
It appeared that opposing starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg had enough to get to first base on a hit to right field, but Bellinger charged the ball and fielded it on one bounce, getting the throw in time for the second out of the sixth inning. First-base umpire Gerry Davis made the out call and the decision stood after a replay challenge.
In Ryu's last start on Tuesday, he recorded a Maddux (a complete-game shutout in fewer than 100 pitches), as he required only 93 pitches in the 9-0 win over the Atlanta Braves. Ryu has an outrageous 22.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and his 0.81 WHIP ranks second-best in the National League.
With Sunday's win, the Dodgers spilt the four-game series with the Nationals, which included two shutouts. L.A. holds a four-game lead atop the NL West, and it faces the San Diego Padres for a two-game series beginning Tuesday. The games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free).
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Sunday: Red Sox, Astros stay hot
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Brewers vs Cubs odds, Sunday night picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Cubs vs. Brewers on Sunday Night Baseball 10,000...
-
Holland calls out Giants front office
Holland may not be alone among Giants players unhappy with the front office
-
Week in MLB: Red Sox are red hot
Here's what you need to know from the last seven days of MLB action
-
Evaluating MLB's biggest injuries
Here's our regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across...
-
Rays reportedly keeping tabs on Kimbrel
Yes, the decorated closer is still on the free agent market