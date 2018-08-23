Independent league manager mimes hitting walk-off home run after being ejected
Butch Hobson is having quite the month when it comes to on-field tirades
I have seen plenty of managers throw tirades after being ejected. Never before have I seen a manager mimic hitting a home run and circle the bases after being ejected. Until now.
During a recent game between the Chicago Dogs and Sioux City Explorers of the independent American Association, Dogs manager Butch Hobson -- the very same Butch Hobson who managed the Red Sox in the early 1990s -- was fed up with the umpires after being ejected, so he took a bat and hit a "walk-off" home run. Check it out:
Outstanding. And shout out to the third base coach for giving Hobson a high-five as he rounded third. Total buy-in from the team is important.
Earlier this month Hobson gave third base to a kid in the standings, so he's coming up with new and creative ways to get his money's worth following an ejection.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB roundup: Orioles first to 90 losses
Keep it right here for all of Wednesday's MLB action
-
Jays' Sanchez injured finger in suitcase
The Toronto pitcher's season was derailed when he got his finger stuck in his own suitcase
-
Gossage not a fan of modern baseball
Gossage doesn't seem to be a fan of the modern game of baseball
-
MLB releases 2019 season schedule
Let's dig in to what the 2019 MLB schedule has to offer
-
Breaking down Wong's miraculous play
Consider this a frame-by-frame look of one of the best plays you'll see all season
-
Tribute to Franklin has perfect timing
The Motown legend gave the city something to smile about when she appeared on the video bo...