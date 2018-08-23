Independent league manager mimes hitting walk-off home run after being ejected

I have seen plenty of managers throw tirades after being ejected. Never before have I seen a manager mimic hitting a home run and circle the bases after being ejected. Until now.

During a recent game between the Chicago Dogs and Sioux City Explorers of the independent American Association, Dogs manager Butch Hobson -- the very same Butch Hobson who managed the Red Sox in the early 1990s -- was fed up with the umpires after being ejected, so he took a bat and hit a "walk-off" home run. Check it out:

A manager celebrated getting ejected from a game by hitting a “walk off” Home Run pic.twitter.com/8nrGVjAWJH — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) August 23, 2018

Outstanding. And shout out to the third base coach for giving Hobson a high-five as he rounded third. Total buy-in from the team is important.

Earlier this month Hobson gave third base to a kid in the standings, so he's coming up with new and creative ways to get his money's worth following an ejection.