Last Tuesday, 12 games into what was became a franchise record 14-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon. The club cited the need for a new voice in the clubhouse, the standard reason for an in-season managerial change.

The Angels fired Maddon in an effort to end the losing streak. Maddon had something else on his mind. He cut his hair into a mohawk, ESPN's Tim Kurkjian revealed during the Angels vs. Mets Sunday Night Baseball broadcast (GameTracker). Maddon said his goal was to "awaken the team" with his new hairstyle. Alas and alack, he did not get the chance.

Angels GM Perry Minasian said he visited Maddon at his home to deliver the news about his firing, but have we considered the possibility he fired him because of the mohawk? I don't think we should rule that out.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Don't forget that on Thursday, the night the losing streak hit 14 games, every Angels hitter used Nickelback as his walkup song in an effort to change the team's mojo.

So what's the worse attempt at ending the losing streak, the (fired) manager cutting his hair into a mohawk, or every batter using Nickelback? I gotta go with the latter. No one actually saw Maddon with his mohawk, right?