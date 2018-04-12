Marlins pull Jarlin Garcia from no-hit bid after six innings in first MLB start

Wednesday night against the New York Mets, left-hander Jarlin Garcia made his first career start with the Miami Marlins after beginning his career with 70 relief appearances. It could not have gone any better.

Jarlin The Marlin struck out three batters in six no-hit innings (GameTracker), and he needed only 77 pitches to do it. Unfortunately for Garcia, would not get a chance to continue the no-hit bid. He was pulled by manager Don Mattingly, presumably due to his pitch count.

Todd Frazier broke up the combined no-hit bid with a solid two-out single against reliever Drew Steckenrider in the seventh inning.

Interestingly enough, before the game Mattingly told Fox Sports that Garcia was good for as many as 90 pitches in his first start Wednesday, and under the right circumstances, he could throw even more. From Fox Sports:

"After (90 pitches)," Mattingly said, "it will depend on what type of game he's having. But he could go 105 or 110 pitches if he needed. "(Because those relief appearances were so long), I feel like he has two starts under his belt already. I think this will be good for Jarlin now that he knows he's a starter. He can get into his routine. He knows exactly when he's going to pitch, and he is throwing the ball really well."

Garcia joined Miami's rotation following two stellar long relief outings, during which he allowed two runs total in 10 innings. That includes six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs on March 30.

Going into Friday's start, the 25-year-old Garcia owned a career 4.26 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings, all out of the bullpen. Given their current rotation situation and his performance so far this year, it's safe to say Garcia will remain in Miami's rotation for the foreseeable future.