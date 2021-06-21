The New York Mets announced on Monday they'll be parting ways with general counsel David Cohen and senior vice president of human relations Holly Lindvall following an investigation into workplace practices, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, among others.

Both Cohen and Lindvall were highlighted in an article by Katie Strang and Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic detailing the Mets' workplace culture and their failure to address various harassment complaints. Here's an excerpt from that article that touches on the behavior of former manager Mickey Callaway:

Lindvall, along with Mets lawyer David Cohen, was also notified in August 2018 about a husband who repeatedly contacted the team saying Callaway had sent unsolicited pornographic material to the man's wife when Callaway was with the Cleveland Indians. In an earlier report by The Athletic, Mets employees detailed escalating the situation to both legal and human resources. But no one from HR or legal spoke to the husband or his wife; only Callaway was questioned. David Cohen said the matter was "handled." Callaway was not reprimanded.

Callaway was recently played on Major League Baseball's ineligible list after an investigation found that he had violated the league's policies. (Callaway was originally accused of lewd behavior toward five women. That investigation also stemmed from an article by The Athletic.) His punishment will run through at least the 2022 season.

The Mets also fired general manager Jared Porter earlier this year because of his own misconduct toward a woman. Porter sent 62 consecutive text messages to a reporter, including unsolicited and explicit photographs. ESPN was the first to report on Porter's behavior.