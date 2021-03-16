Major League Baseball is scheduled to kick off its 2021 regular season on April 1, or in about two weeks' time. That date is important to the New York Mets for reasons beyond the obvious. To wit, impending free-agent shortstop Francisco Lindor reaffirmed on Tuesday that he will not discuss a contract extension once the season begins.

Lindor, New York's prized offseason acquisition, recommitted to the deadline after he revealed that extension talks between his agent and the Mets had gotten underway, according to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News. Lindor categorized the negotiations as "just talking" and said they were "between the front office and my agent," per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Lindor, 27, joined the Mets from Cleveland alongside starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco as part of a six-player trade in January. He would be one of the top free agents available thanks to his well-rounded skill set, his strong track record at the plate (he's hit .277/.343/.502 over the last three seasons), and his well-above-average defense at a premium position.

It's unclear what parameters Lindor and his agent are demanding in order to forego free agency. The obvious comparison to make is the one to Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, who signed a 12-year contract worth $365 million last summer. If Lindor signs an extension, it would mirror Betts' journey in at least two senses: both stars would have agreed to new pacts after being traded but before playing in their first regular season game with their new teams.

Lindor isn't the only Mets player who may have extension talks with the front office over the next two weeks. Outfielder Michael Conforto and right-handed starter Noah Syndergaard are also entering their final years of team control. It's unclear if the Mets have opened the dialogue with either.