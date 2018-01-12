Mets offer 50 Cent a chance to redeem himself from that infamous first pitch
It goes without saying that 50 Cent needs some first-pitch redemption
You'll recall that rapper/actor/producer 50 Cent back in 2014 authored what may be the most lamentable ceremonial first pitch in the annals of recorded time. Please bear chagrined witness all over again ...
Hills be shaken: That was as terrible today as it was back then. Anyhow, such an effort demands that the perpetrator usher himself to the margins of society until the release of sweet death or the opportunity for redemption presents itself, whichever comes first. Luckily for Mr. Cent, it appears to be the latter ...
Fitty recently told Newsday's Neil Best that he'd one day like to redeem himself on the mound, and the Mets, as you see above, are giving him that chance and or calling his bluff. On the downside, he tells Best that perhaps he got too hyped up prior to the offering you see above. The pressure will only be greater the next time, and so, perhaps, will be the odds against success.
People, don't ever shrink from a challenge. Instead act like you have something else to do and thus don't have time. Otherwise you'd crush it. They say you miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take, but that's not true because zero can't be a denominator. You see, basic mathematics tells us not to try in the first place. In the name of all that is holy, don't ever try.
-
Cold Stove? Execs explain slow offseason
Why has the offseason been so slow? Are GMs starting to smarten up? Six baseball execs weigh...
-
Darvish says Yankees have not sent offer
Have the Yankees made Darvish an offer? Let's hear it from the man himself
-
Donaldson, Blue Jays reach $23M deal
The star third baseman has also been mentioned in trade rumors this offseason
-
Justifying Hoffman's case for the Hall
Driving Hoffman's candidacy is the fact that he registered 601 saves in his career
-
Report: D-Backs pursuing O's 3B Machado
Trade rumors have swirled about Machado for much of the offseason
-
BoSox, J.D. Martinez remain in stalemate
J.D. Martinez isn't getting what we wants from the market, so he may be willing to play the...
Add a Comment