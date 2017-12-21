Mets sign veteran general manager Sandy Alderson to contract extension
Terms of the deal were not disclosed
The Mets announced Wednesday that they have signed general manager Sandy Alderson to a contract extension. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"I'm excited that Sandy will continue to lead the organization," Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon said in a statement released by the team.
Alderson, 70, was named GM shortly after the end of the 2010 season. In his seven seasons on the job, the Mets have managed two playoff berths. They won the National League pennant in 2015 before falling to the Royals in the World Series. Last season, the Mets slipped to fourth place and a 70-92 record, which resulted in Terry Collins being forced out as manager.
Alderson has overseen impressive development of starting pitching during his tenure and he has often had to build rosters despite tight budgetary restrictions from the Wilpon family. "I feel that we have some unfinished business," Alderson said in the club's statement. "Spring training is around the corner and our quest to return to the postseason will continue."
