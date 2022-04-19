The San Francisco Giants and New York Mets were originally scheduled to open their series on Monday, but that game was postponed due to rain. The Giants will instead be looking to extend their five-game winning streak on Tuesday afternoon before these teams meet again later in the day. New York is in excellent form to open the season as well, winning four of its last five games. These teams met for a three-game series last August, with San Francisco winning all three contests.

Giants vs. Mets money line: New York -125, San Francisco +105

Giants vs. Mets run-line: New York -1.5 (+175)

Giants vs. Mets over-under: 7 runs

NYM :Mets are 8-2 ATS this season

SF: Giants are 4-5 ATS this season

Why you should back the Mets

New York's pitching prowess has been on full display so far this season, even though the Mets are without ace Jacob deGrom. They have won four of their last five games and have already recorded three shutouts in 2022. Tuesday afternoon's starter, Tylor Megill, has fired two of those shutouts, including 5.1 scoreless innings at Philadelphia his last time out.

Megill has given up just three hits in each of his first two starts, so he is going to be brimming with confidence entering this game. New York also has more offensive firepower than San Francisco, as the Mets lineup includes Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Mark Canha. They have covered the spread in eight of their 10 games this season, making them a strong wagering option on Tuesday afternoon.

Why you should back the Giants

San Francisco might be the hottest team in the MLB, bringing a five-game winning streak into this contest. The hot streak includes a 13-2 win over San Diego and an 8-1 blowout over Cleveland. Starting pitcher Alex Cobb was sharp in his first outing of the season, allowing two earned runs across 5.0 innings against San Diego.

Cobb is a veteran, so he is not going to be distracted by having the start time of his game moved up. Meanwhile, Megill is 0-1 with a 7.45 ERA in two career starts against the Giants. San Francisco has won six of the last seven meetings between these teams and is 15-2 in its last 17 road games.

