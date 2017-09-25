Miguel Cabrera unlikely to have surgery despite two herniated disks in his back

Two-time AL MVP and former Triple Crown winner Miguel Cabrera may not play again this season due to two herniated disks in his back, reports the Associated Press. Cabrera is unlikely to have surgery and will instead be treated with medication.

"We're certainly not ruling out the possibility that he can play again. I would imagine if he did, it would be in a DH role," said manager Brad Ausmus. "I not only think (moving to DH full-time) will benefit him, I think it will probably happen."

Cabrera, 34, was once one of baseball's greatest iron men. He played in 1,732 of 1,782 possible games from 2004-14 while with the Marlins and Tigers. In recent years Miggy has had foot, groin, and now back problems. All those years of playing 150-something games a season may be catching up to him.

In 130 games this season Cabrera is hitting .249/.329/.399 with 16 home runs and 60 RBI, making this by far his worst MLB season. His career worst slugging percentage prior to this year was .468 as a rookie in 2004. Cabrera is owed $184 million through 2023.

The Tigers are one of the worst teams in baseball and have already been eliminated from postseason contention, so it wouldn't make much sense to push Cabrera back and let him play. Seems like shutting him down would be the best move.