It's 2025, and not surprisingly some of the biggest names -- including Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes -- are off the board. Still, some notable free agents and trade targets remain available, and that means a daily supply of MLB rumors as we move deeper into the back half of MLB's offseason. Speaking of which, Saturday's supply of rumors can be found just below.

Red Sox not done?

This winter the Boston Red Sox have worked toward getting back to relevance and adequate payroll investment. Thus far, they've added to the fold names like Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Aroldis Chapman, but there's probably more to do if they wish to compete in the American League East. Specifically, here's what Chris Cotillo writes of team president Sam Kennedy following his appearance at Fenway Fest:

"He wouldn't promise further additions but, like always, said the Sox are open. He identified three areas — pitching, infield defense and right-handed offense — as areas of need the club identified before the winter."

The need for a right-handed bat in Boston is the most compelling part of the to-do list. The Red Sox have been heavily linked to Alex Bregman, the star free-agent infielder, perhaps as a second baseman. They've also been linked to trade talks with the St. Louis Cardinals about veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado. In Arenado's case, he'd need to approve a trade to Boston -- something he seems likely to do -- and the Sox would have to move Rafael Devers off of third base. Either Bregman or Arenado would give Boston that right-handed bat while also improving the infield defense. Bregman would cost more, but he'd be a more seamless fit, assuming he's willing to shift to second. Arenado, however, would entail a much lesser financial commitment and be under contract through just 2027.

A's still eyeing upgrades

The A's have been spending this winter, at least by their own recent standards. Rather than suggesting some newfound desire to win baseball games on the part of John Fisher, it's all likely an effort to fend off a union grievance over the pocketing of revenue-sharing funds. This winter, the A's have signed Luis Severino and Gio Urshela, traded for Jeffrey Springs, and inked Brent Rooker to a long-term extension. Still, they have a ways to go before they satisfy the rule that requires them to devote 1.5 times their revenue-sharing haul to player payroll. That's in part why general manager David Forst suggested the team may not be done making offseason additions:

The top starting pitchers left on the free-agent market are Jack Flaherty and Max Scherzer (and Roki Sasaki, whom the A's very likely have zero chance of signing). It's not likely the A's swim in those waters, but a more modest addition may be in the offing.

Kahnle market heating up

Veteran reliever Tommy Kahnle remains available for hire, and Jon Heyman reports that eight teams have some level of interest in the 35-year-old right-hander. That's a healthy market, which is what you'd expect, given that almost every aspiring contender could use bullpen help. Kahnle is coming off a 2024 season for the New York Yankees in which he pitched to a 2.11 ERA and 4.01 FIP in 50 relief appearances. For his career, he boasts an ERA+ of 125 across parts of 10 big-league seasons.