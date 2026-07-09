MLB rumors: NL East team eyeing Sonny Gray; Astros tell Yordan Alvarez he won't be traded

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is now less than four weeks away. Teams are currently focused on this weekend's amateur draft (July 11-12). After that, they'll shift into deadline mode, and the deals will start to fly. Here are our top 25 trade candidates and here are Wednesday's deadline rumors.

Braves have interest in Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray BOS • SP • #54 ERA 2.61 WHIP 1.10 IP 89.2 BB 23 K 82 View Profile

The Braves are among the teams with interest in Red Sox starter Sonny Gray, reports The Athletic. Gray has a full no-trade clause, though he makes his home in Nashville, so moving to Atlanta could appeal to him. The Red Sox have won five straight games and 10 of their last 12 games to climb to within three games of the third wild card spot. Selling is no longer a lock.

Gray, 36, is having a terrific season and the Cardinals are paying $20 million of his $35 million salary this year. His contract includes a $30 million club option for 2027 that could appeal to Atlanta. Given their pitching injuries and some downturn in performance, it is a near certainty that the Braves will add pitching at the trade deadline. If not Gray, then someone else.

Astros won't trade Yordan Alvarez

Yordan Alvarez HOU • DH • #44 BA 0.310 R 62 HR 29 RBI 67 SB 1 View Profile

No surprise here. The Astros have told All-Star slugger and MVP candidate Yordan Alvarez they will not trade him. He told The Athletic that Houston's front office "told me they weren't going to trade me no matter what happened." Alvarez, 29, is signed to a bargain contract that will pay him $26 million in both 2027 and 2028. He's simply one of the best players in the game.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Astros are looking to add a left-handed hitting outfielder to complement Alvarez, who has taken roughly 45% of Houston's lefty plate appearances this season. The Astros have the AL's best record since the admittedly arbitrary date of May 22 and have gotten to within 1 ½ games of a wild card spot. They won't be selling at the deadline.