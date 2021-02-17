mlb-spring-training-general.png
This week, Major League Baseball teams kick off spring training. The 2021 season is set to be a full, 162-game slate with Opening Day on the calendar for April 1. The league and the players have worked out COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the season, and spring training will have a different look in 2021.

MLB released the reporting dates for each team on Tuesday. Each club sets its own spring training reporting dates each year, though all camps open the same week. Pitchers and catchers always arrive first. The position players don't have to show up until a few days later. 

Here are this year's reporting dates for the 15 Cactus League teams, the teams that hold spring training in Arizona.


Pitchers & Catchers ReportFirst Full Squad Workout

Arizona
Wed., Feb. 17Mon., Feb. 22

Chi. Cubs
Wed., Feb. 17Mon., Feb. 22

Chi. White Sox
Wed., Feb. 17Mon., Feb. 22

Cincinnati
Thurs., Feb. 18Mon., Feb. 22

Cleveland
Thurs., Feb. 18Mon., Feb. 22

Colorado
Thurs., Feb. 18Tues., Feb. 23

Kansas City
Wed., Feb. 17Mon., Feb. 22

L.A. Dodgers
Thurs., Feb. 18Tues., Feb. 23

L.A. Angels
Thurs., Feb. 18Tues., Feb. 23

Milwaukee
Thurs., Feb. 18Tues., Feb. 23

Oakland
Wed., Feb. 17Mon., Feb. 22

San Diego
Wed., Feb. 17Mon., Feb. 22

San Francisco
Wed., Feb. 17Mon., Feb. 22

Seattle
Thurs., Feb. 18Tues., Feb. 23

Texas
Wed., Feb. 17Mon., Feb 22

Now here are the reporting dates for the 15 Grapefruit League teams, the teams that train in Florida:


Pitchers & Catchers ReportFirst Full Squad Workout

Atlanta
Thurs., Feb. 18Tues., Feb. 23

Baltimore
Wed., Feb. 17Mon., Feb. 22

Boston
Thurs., Feb. 18Mon., Feb. 22

Detroit
Wed., Feb. 17Mon., Feb. 22

Houston
Thurs., Feb. 18Mon., Feb. 22

Miami
Thurs., Feb. 18Tues., Feb. 23

Minnesota
Fri., Feb. 19Tues., Feb. 23

N.Y. Mets
Fri., Feb. 19Mon., Feb. 22

N.Y. Yankees
Wed., Feb. 17Mon., Feb. 22

Philadelphia
Wed., Feb. 17Mon., Feb. 22

Pittsburgh
Wed., Feb. 17Mon., Feb. 22

St. Louis
Wed., Feb. 17Mon., Feb. 22

Tampa Bay
Thurs., Feb. 18Tues., Feb. 23

Toronto
Thurs., Feb. 18Mon., Feb. 22

Washington
Thurs., Feb. 18Tues., Feb. 23

All dates are subject to change. Players and team personnel will follow similar health and safety protocols from the 2020 season, with the addition of a contact tracing program.