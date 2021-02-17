This week, Major League Baseball teams kick off spring training. The 2021 season is set to be a full, 162-game slate with Opening Day on the calendar for April 1. The league and the players have worked out COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the season, and spring training will have a different look in 2021.

MLB released the reporting dates for each team on Tuesday. Each club sets its own spring training reporting dates each year, though all camps open the same week. Pitchers and catchers always arrive first. The position players don't have to show up until a few days later.

Here are this year's reporting dates for the 15 Cactus League teams, the teams that hold spring training in Arizona.

Now here are the reporting dates for the 15 Grapefruit League teams, the teams that train in Florida:

All dates are subject to change. Players and team personnel will follow similar health and safety protocols from the 2020 season, with the addition of a contact tracing program.