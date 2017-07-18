MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: Rockies reportedly targeting Orioles starters

The Rockies are presently hanging onto second wild card position in the NL, and in the service of strengthening their grip they may be looking to add roster help at the deadline. As for specifics ...

Sources: Rockies, with a strong farm system, are poking around the SP market. Reached out to Baltimore about Kevin Gausman and Dylan Bundy. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 18, 2017

The Rockies right now rank a respectable eighth in the NL in rotation ERA, and that's of course despite playing their home games in Coors Field. So it's a team strength, particularly in context. Even so, the Rockies have reportedly been looking for starters. That they've reached out to the Orioles about Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman also suggests they're angling for controllable starters, as opposed to rentals on expiring contracts.

While the Orioles are likely open to a sell-off before July 31, it doesn't seem likely that they'd part with Bundy, who's just 24 and who still has a high ceiling. Gausman, meanwhile, has struggled badly this year and might benefit from a change of organizations (possibly even an organization that dwells at a mile above sea level). Given Gausman's inconsistency as a starter, it seems possible the Rockies might have him in mind as a high-volume reliever.

More broadly, the Rockies conducted themselves over the winter like contenders, so it follows that they'll continue doing that leading up to the non-waiver deadline.