Nationals' Stephen Strasburg explains why he may skip future All-Star Games

Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg has long had frontline stuff and ace results on a rate basis. However, health problems have plagued him throughout his career. It's those concerns that led him to say this recently when it comes to the All-Star Game, which the Nationals will host in 2018. Via the Associated Press:

"I mean, I think I felt like, at the All-Star break, it was a tough situation. Might have to rethink about if I'm going to actually pitch or not pitch in an All-Star Game — whether I'll actually go altogether," Strasburg said at the team's annual fan festival. "That was the issue I felt like was the reason why I got hurt." His 2017 invitation to Miami was his third career All-Star selection. He didn't appear in the game, but he still was thrown off, Strasburg said, and he left his second start following the break after only two innings. He went on the DL for a little more than three weeks with a nerve issue in his pitching elbow.

Strasburg is a veteran of Tommy John surgery, and he's also dealt with shoulder issues in his career. He thrived while pitching exclusively from the stretch last season but as noted he still wound up on the DL with right elbow nerve impingement. Given the finicky nature of his throwing arm, it's entirely possible that the change in routine contributed to the injury. Beyond that, Strasburg's job is to win games for the Nationals, not throw in an exhibition game about which no one cares. In that light, this would be a perfectly defensible stance.

Just once has Strasburg topped 200 innings in a season, and since the Nats have committed to him long-term they'd no doubt love for him to ramp up his durability moving forward.