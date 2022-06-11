The Baltimore Orioles might have entered Friday with one of the worst records in the American League, at 24-34, yet their off-the-field situation might be uglier than their on-the-field results. According to the Associated Press, longtime franchise owner Peter Angelos' sons, John and Louis, and wife, Georgia, are now entangled in a legal battle over control.

A lawsuit filed in Baltimore County Circuit Court on Thursday by Louis alleges that John has worked to "undermine Georgia Angelos' confidence in Lou," among other aspects. Peter's role, it should be noted, has diminished since he underwent an operation in 2017 that left him "disabled," per the lawsuit.

Louis' suit also suggests that John has interest in relocating the franchise to Tennessee, where he owns a home and where his wife's career is headquartered. Here's a direct quote, courtesy again of the AP:

"The corrupting effect of John's actions has been to thoroughly frustrate Mr. Angelos' intentions," the suit said. "John intends to maintain absolute control over the Orioles -- to manage, to sell or, if he chooses, to move to Tennessee [where he has a home and where his wife's career is headquartered] -- without having to answer to anyone."

The lawsuit alleges that Georgia was in favor of selling the team. It should be noted, however, that a relocation effort seems less likely after Maryland state legislature committed $1.2 billion in funding to the Camden Yards Sports Complex in April.

Peter Angelos has owned the franchise since 1993, when he reportedly purchased the club for $173 million.