Phillies bring ex-manager Charlie Manuel back as a hitting coach; more staff changes reportedly to come
Manuel managed the Phillies for parts of nine seasons
Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel has returned to the club as hitting coach, the team announced on Tuesday. Manuel replaces John Mallee, who, as Matt Gelb notes, had his hitting philosophies implemented at every level of the organization.
Manuel, now age 75, managed the Phillies for parts of nine seasons from 2005 to 2013, and over that span the team won five division titles, two pennants, and one World Series. Prior to that, Manuel guided the Indians to two 90-win seasons and a division title.
It was in the Indians organization that Manuel established himself as an accomplished tutor to hitters. His second stint as Indians hitting coach from 1994-99 yielded tremendous success, as Manuel oversaw the development of hitters like Jim Thome, Manny Ramirez, Albert Belle, Carlos Baerga and others. Thome in particular frequently cited Manuel's coaching as being vital to his growth into one of the great home run hitters of all-time. Manuel remains a beloved figure in Philadelphia, and his return will no doubt energize the fan base and very likely the clubhouse.
As for Mallee, he's served as Phillies hitting coach since the start of the 2018 season. Last year, the Phillies under Mallee ranked 11th in the NL in runs scored and 10th in OPS. This season, the Phillies rank ninth in runs and 12th in OPS.
Jim Salisbury tweets that additional staff changes may be forthcoming.
