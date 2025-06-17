The Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins battle in an NL East affair on Tuesday evening. The Phillies have five straight wins, opening the series with a 5-2 victory over Miami. Yesterday's loss snapped the Marlins' three-game win streak in the process. Jesus Luzardo (6-2, 4.23 ERA) gets the nod for Philadelphia, while Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.61 ERA) takes the hill for Miami.

Phillies vs. Marlins money line Philadelphia -186, Miami +156 at FanDuel Phillies vs. Marlins over/under 8.5 runs Phillies vs. Marlins run line Philadelphia -1.5 (-110)

Why the Marlins can win

Right fielder Kyle Stowers has plus power with good plate coverage. Stowers leads the team in home runs (10), RBI (33), and hits (63). In the June 13 win over the Nationals, he went 2-of-4 with two base hits.

Catcher Agustin Ramirez is another plus batter in the lineup. Ramirez has logged 10 homers and 22 RBI in 46 games this season. He's logged a two-plus hits in two of his last four games. In Sunday's victory over Washington, Ramirez went 2-of-5 with two singles. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Phillies can cover

Left fielder Kyle Schwarber has outstanding pop to be a run producer. He ranks fourth in the majors in home runs (22) while being eighth in RBI (52) and ninth in OPS (.917). On June 15 against the Toronto Blue Jays, Schwarber went 2-of-3 with two runs driven in and two runs scored.

Shortstop Trea Turner is a sound contact hitter. Turner leads the team in batting average (.306) and hits (88) to go along with 33 RBI. He's finished with a hit in seven of his last eight matchups. In his last outing, Turner was 3-of-5 with three hits, a solo homer, and two RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

