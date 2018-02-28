Profiling Scherzer's pitches: Can the two-time reigning Cy Young winner get better?

Max Scherzer has been pretty damn good the last few years. He's led the National League in strikeouts twice, won the Cy Young twice, and has been an all-around dominant pitcher. However, if you thought the hyper-competitive Scherzer was going to sit on his laurels and wait to see how 2018 plays out, you were very wrong. According to him, he hasn't even reached his best yet.

"I don't know," Scherzer said, via Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post. "I may be better in 2018."

Should this be written off as meaningless spring training platitudes? Or is Scherzer putting the league on notice? Approaching 34 years old, Scherzer has showed no signs of slowing down. His fastball has only lost about a mile per hour since he came onto the scene in 2008. His slider has only gained velocity. He's also developed a cutter and a slider as the years have gone on.

Scherzer remained mum on exactly what he was improving, which either means nothing has changed and he's just talking or he doesn't want to add to the scouting report. One thing to note with Scherzer, though, is that he's very heavily into analytics. He stores every pitch he throws and looks for information wherever he can. That itself isn't rare in today's game, but Scherzer may take it to an unusual level.

Last season in the playoffs, Scherzer was dealing with a hamstring injury. He pitched in one start, going 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts, a hit and a run. He pitched in relief as well for Game 5, where he gave up two earned runs (four runs total) in an inning pitched. The Nationals would lose both games. He undoubtedly expects a deeper run.

So, to see if this is pure preseason posturing or the real deal, let's take a look at Scherzer's numbers to see what it is he even could be working on.

As you'd expect of a Cy Young winner, his raw numbers were excellent: 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA, 268 strikeouts, a WHIP of 0.902 and 5.7 hits per nine innings. In a word, freakish. His WAR was 6, good for third among pitchers, if you're into that kind of thing, and his FIP was 2.9, which was fourth. His batting average against was .178, tops in the NL, and his slugging percentage against was .319, which trailed only teammate Stephen Strasburg.

Where we can break Scherzer down a bit further, however, is in his individual pitch usage.

Four-seam fastball

Scherzer's bread-and-butter is his four-seamer. He threw it just under 50 percent of the time in 2017 according to Brooks Baseball, and it has a decent amount of life on it. Where some pitchers' four-seamers come in on a line, Scherzer's is on a plane. The median horizontal movement among starters with 200 four-seam fastballs thrown is -4.97. Scherzer's is -7.19, slightly over 80th in the league. His whiff percentage of 22.24 percent was 31st in the league among starting pitchers with at least 200 fastballs thrown, per Baseball Prospectus. For reference, that's among 193 pitchers. His BAA on the four-seam fastball was .259. Perhaps even more telling, his slugging percentage against was 0.444, which is a solid number for that pitch.

What this means: Scherzer wasn't blowing people away, but the life on his fastball keeps it unpredictable. That, combined with Scherzer's fastball being a table-setting pitch, makes it one of the most effective four-seam fastballs in baseball. It doesn't get hit hard and that's what a fourseamer should do -- get you through the early counts without getting tagged.

Slider

It's hard to say where Scherzer would be if he were a two-pitch pitcher, but it's hard to think he'd be much worse off. Scherzer's go-to strikeout pitch is his slider, a pitch he can put anywhere in the zone (or outside of it). Scherzer threw his slider about 25 percent of the time and it often complemented a changeup or a curve. Once batters thought he was going back to the four-seam fastball, it was over for them.

Scherzer's numbers on his slider are -- in a word -- stupid. He had a whiff percentage of nearly 50 percent (49.88 percent) when he threw it. He had a sweeping movement of 1.46 horizontally (away from right-handers), which is actually relatively middling as far as movement goes. Where he fools batters is on rotation and arm action. It looks exactly like a fastball and then it darts away. His swing rate was 54.18 percent and his ground ball to fly ball ratio was 2.17. That is an uncharacteristically high number for him (it's 0.7 on the fastball).

The BAA against Scherzer's slider was 0.146 last year, but he may have been refining it. In the last three months, Scherzer saw a spike in BAA, jumping up from .075 to .218. While not a huge jump, it could well be an alarming jump to a pitcher like Scherzer, especially coupled with a jump in slugging from .177 to .330.

The velocity hovered around 86, which is on the high side for a pitcher (33rd among starters). It may be a pitch we see more of from him moving forward.

Changeup

This is a fun one for Scherzer, because it's not necessarily one he loves to throw, but it's vicious all the same. Scherzer threw his change a little over 14 percent of the time, often using it when he was ahead early in the count. Like his fourseamer, it's largely a table-setter. With an average velocity of just under 85 mph, it's almost works as a reverse slider. The pitch has a brutal -8.54 h movement (meaning it comes in on righties), and largely stays on a horizontal plane. The whiff percentage of 41.1 percent is a testament to how brutal the pitch is.

Of course, the rarity of the pitch also contributes to the difficulty to hit it. Like you would hope from a major league pitcher, Scherzer keeps his arm slot and arm speed consistent for his change. Scherzer throws a modified circle change, which means that his thumb is pushing the ball outside of his wrist's action. This is what causes the dramatic break in towards right-handed hitters, making it very difficult to hit. The downward action isn't as dramatic as guys like Luis Severino or Kyle Hendricks, but the stark contrast to his slider makes it special.

The BAA on his changeup was .224 last season, while he also generated a lot of ground balls from the pitch. His GB/FB ratio was 4.75. Scherzer's slider and changeup were his double play pitches last year, with the slider primarily doubling as hit punchout.

Curveball

Scherzer threw this pitch about 8.5 percent of the time, and it's the only one of his pitches that features significant vertical action. It's also his purest "offspeed" pitch, clocking in at an average of 77 mph. His v-movement is -4.36, undoubtedly in the upper echelon for pitchers on curveball movement. Scherzer's curve was unhittable in the first month of the season, with him throwing it a season-high 10.5 percent in April and never allowing a hit on it. Overall, batters' BAA was .204.

This is arguably the only pitch you won't see Scherzer using in any count. He prefers to use it ahead late, oftentimes in 0-2 or 1-2 situations. Since 2012, there's been a sharp uptick in Scherzer's curve usage, likely for the sake of expanding his repertoire as he gets a bit older. This pitch will generally be just above the dirt, although he'll throw it for a strike once in a blue moon. It's a looping pitch that he seems to hate putting in the zone. This is a pitch that was fought off a lot, getting fouled off about 40 percent of the time (fourth most among starters).

It's really the only pitch that Scherzer is susceptible to being hit hard on. His line drive percentage on balls in play off the curve was about 26 percent, and he hit a few slumps with it last season. It may be up there with his late-season slider as a candidate to be retooled.

Cutter

Scherzer's cutter is a pitch he started to toy with more midway through 2017. He didn't pick it up until 2015, and only really started throwing it in 2016. He threw the cutter a little under 6 percent of the time, and he was still refining it. However, in October, he threw it about 15 percent of the time, by far the most he's thrown the pitch in his career over the course of a month. What's more, Scherzer was relatively exploratory, throwing it in a myriad of different counts.

Results were mixed. He had a swing percentage just shy of 63 percent, but a whiff percentage 38.27 percent. With the swings that high, you hope for more misses, especially on a pitch like the cutter. With that being said, he wasn't hit hard. 52 percent of BIP were on the ground, while only 19 percent were liners. The BAA was .099, and he wasn't getting tattooed. The cutter should be a groundball-inducing pitch, so in that regard it's doing its job. It's just an issue of making sure that the pitch never gets elevated, which the sample size is small for on Scherzer.

Verdict

Yes. Scherzer can get better. The three most likely candidates for improvement for him would be a refined slider, an improved curveball, or a more well-incorporated cutter. If we see more cutters out of Scherzer this year, expect to see his strikeout numbers drop drastically. That isn't a bad thing, mind you, pitchers like Mariano Rivera made careers out of pitching to contact.

However, the x-factor here is age. The ravages of time. Scherzer had a late prime, and as he approaches 34, he's no spring chicken. Scherzer has a style that can extend a prime, of course. He's not overpowering, and he lets two pitches do a lot of the work. If he's really worked towards the cutter, perhaps he can extend that prime even further. However, battling injuries at the end of last season and struggling in his last outing against the Cubs is a less than encouraging sign. It's not that he can't bounce back. It's just a wait and see situation.

Scherzer has come out with something to prove this spring training. As The Washington Post noted, he had a 60-pitch bullpen session the day after he reported to camp. Scherzer threw 200 2/3 innings last year, and 228 1/3 the year before. In fact, he's been over 200 since his 2013 campaign with the Tigers. He's a horse, and can take the stress, no one is questioning that.

Generally, a pitcher's prime is speculated to run from the years of 24-29 years old. However, Scherzer was a late bloomer. His prime arguably started when he was 28. Obviously, the ravages of time are undefeated, but if anyone can fight those odds it's Scherzer. He's proved it time and time again.

Expect to see Scherzer come back next year with a tweaked, but not retooled, style. He may throw more cutters, he may have a more aggressive slider, or he may have a bit more action on his curveball. Or, of course, he'll make no change at all, strike out 250 more guys, and I'll look really silly.

To be blunt, it's unlikely he'll get much better than he was last year. But only because that's an outrageously high bar. If he can replicate his numbers, there's a decent chance we see Scherzer get his third Cy Young. But everyone thinks they're only getting better.

In this Kangaroo Court, these comments have been ruled preseason platitudes. But that doesn't mean Scherzer is all wrong. There are things he can improve. And if he does, all that happens is he stays the scariest pitcher to face in baseball.