The rebuilding Oakland Athletics will look to win three out of four games from the reigning AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays when the teams close out a four-game series on Thursday afternoon at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The A's (3-3), whose roster underwent a major overhaul in the offseason, beat the Rays, 4-2, on Wednesday to take a 2-1 series lead. On Thursday, Cole Irvin (0-1, 6.75) will start for the A's and try to bounce back from his first start of the season. Meanwhile Josh Fleming (1-0, 0.00), who replaces Luis Patino (oblique) in Tampa Bay's rotation, will start for the Rays (4-2).

Rays vs. A's money line: Tampa Bay -220, Oakland +190

Rays vs. A's run line: Tampa Bay -1.5 (-105)

Rays vs. A's over-under: 8 runs

TB: Have played all their games at home this season thus far

OAK: Tony Kemp leads the team in on-base percentage (.391).

Why you should back the Rays

Ji-Man Choi, one of the league's top hitters early in the season, isn't in the starting lineup for this one, but the Rays have several other big bats. Wander Franco is off to a sizzling start with a .440 batting average and four RBI through six games. Second baseman Brandon Lowe has already hit two home runs his season.

In addition, Irvin has struggled on the road in his career. In 30 games on the road, including 20 starts, Irvin has a 5.28 ERA and a 1.440 WHIP. By contrast in 22 games and 16 starts at home, he has a 4.21 ERA and 1.299 WHIP.

Why you should back the Athletics

Oakland's bats have come alive against the Rays. In the three games against Tampa Bay, the A's have erupted for 25 runs on 26 hits, including six home runs. As a team they have an OPS of .812. By contrast they scored just 11 runs in three games in the season-opening series against the Phillies.

Sean Murphy may have gotten out of his funk at the plate on Wednesday. A candidate to have a breakout season in 2022, Murphy had two hits, including a home run, a walk and three RBI in Wednesday's victory over the Rays. He entered the game with just two hits this season.

