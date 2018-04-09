Rays vs. White Sox odds: 2018 MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Chris Archer vs. Miguel Gonzalez

The MLB-worst Tampa Bay Rays turn to ace Chris Archer on Monday afternoon in a bid to end their eight-game losing streak. With first pitch scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET at Guaranteed Rate Field, the visiting Rays take on the White Sox in the opener of a three-game series. Temperatures will be in the 40s.



The Rays are -141 favorites, meaning you'd risk $141 to win $100 if you pick the Rays. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.



Before you bet this game, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model is picking. This model, which simulates every at-bat 10,000 times, enters the week on a red-hot 19-11 run on top-rated money line picks.



We can tell you the model says Archer pitches into the seventh and racks up eight strikeouts. His counterpart, Miguel Gonzalez, also turns in a creditable outing.



But the model has extremely strong picks on the money line and run lines. You can only see those over at SportsLine.



The model knows the Rays have mustered only 20 runs in nine games (2.2 per game) and that Archer, for all his talent, enters his third start with a 6.55 ERA. Gonzalez has fared unusually well against the Rays, going 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA in 16 career starts.



Just because the Rays are in free-fall doesn't mean they're a bad bet on Monday, however.



Tampa is facing a White Sox team that just got swept by the Tigers and is 3-5 on the year. Gonzalez was shelled in his only start this season, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks in five innings in a 14-5 loss to Toronto.

The model says there's huge value on one side of the money line. You can see which side it is over at SportsLine.



So which rebuilding club wins Monday's Rays-White Sox matinee? And which team is a monster value on the run line? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Rays-White Sox you should be all over, all from an advanced computer model that's on a 19-11 run on top-rated picks.