The New York Yankees (59-49) are hosting the Tampa Bay Rays (54-55) in an AL East battle on Thursday. The Yankees have won two straight games and three of their last four. Last night, they came away with a 5-4 win over Tampa Bay in extra innings. As for the Rays, they've lost six of their last seven games. Ryan Pepiot (6-8, 3.42 ERA) gets the start for Tampa Bay, with Marcus Stroman (2-2, 6.09 ERA) taking the hill for New York.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Both teams are listed at -108 (risk $108 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Yankees odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Rays picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 19 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 27-22 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 40 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rays vs. Yankees and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Rays.

Rays vs. Yankees money line New York -108, Tampa Bay -108 at FanDuel Rays vs. Yankees over/under 8.5 runs Rays vs. Yankees run line Tampa Bay -1.5 (+150)

Why the Rays can win

Third baseman Junior Caminero is a power hitter for this team, ranking tied for sixth in the MLB in home runs (27) and 14th in RBI (70). He logged a hit in two of the last three games, going 1-of-5 on July 28 with a two-run homer. First baseman Yandy Diaz is another offensive force.

He's batting .283 with 18 home runs and 62 RBI. He also leads the team in hits (117). Last night, Diaz was 2-of-5 with two base hits. Tampa Bay has a 29-19 run line record as the underdog and a 21-15 run line record in division games.

Why the Yankees can win

New York has the most team home runs (172) in the league and ranks third in RBI (534). Left fielder Cody Bellinger enters the game with a .283 batting average, 20 home runs, and 62 RBI. In Wednesday's win, he was 2-of-5 with a run driven in. SportsLine's model is targeting Bellinger Over 1.5 total bases at +125 odds, projecting he'll finish with 1.7 total bases on average.

Center fielder Trent Grisham has logged 18 home runs and 40 RBI this season. Last night, Grisham was 1-of-3 with a solo home run. Thus far this season, New York is 31-20 as the home favorite. They are also 33-22 as the home team and 32-26 following a win.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.7 combined runs.

