Red Sox-Astros ALDS Game 4: Twitter reacts to John Farrell's ejection
The Red Sox manager got run, which led to some quality tweets
In case you missed it, Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell was ejected for arguing balls and strikes following a Dustin Pedroia strikeout during the second inning of Monday's ALDS Game 4 against the Houston Astros (GameTracker):
John Farrell has just been ejected from today's game. https://t.co/leAXNVV45j— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 9, 2017
Because it's rare for a skipper to get tossed during the postseason, and because the game took place during work hours for most people, we decided to round up some of the best and funniest reactions from Twitter.
We'll start with the funny.
Now on to the clear-eyed and reasonable.
Twitter, where there truly is a take for everyone.
