Red Sox-Astros ALDS Game 4: Twitter reacts to John Farrell's ejection

In case you missed it, Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell was ejected for arguing balls and strikes following a Dustin Pedroia strikeout during the second inning of Monday's ALDS Game 4 against the Houston Astros (GameTracker):

John Farrell has just been ejected from today's game. https://t.co/leAXNVV45j — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 9, 2017

Because it's rare for a skipper to get tossed during the postseason, and because the game took place during work hours for most people, we decided to round up some of the best and funniest reactions from Twitter.

We'll start with the funny.

Farrell just got run. Sox' chances might have just gone up. — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) October 9, 2017

MLB is debuting new technology in the game today: a 23-inch wide plate — Jason Collette (@jasoncollette) October 9, 2017

If this were The Good Place John Farrell would be screaming "forking bullshirt" — Craig Goldstein (@cdgoldstein) October 9, 2017

When someone insults TB12 pic.twitter.com/oX4V5wci5M — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 9, 2017

Now on to the clear-eyed and reasonable.

If you are Dustin Pedroia, you can’t risk getting yourself run. That’s what he did. Good on Farrell — repeat, good on Farrell — to intervene — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) October 9, 2017

Pedroia probably should have been ejected there, but Farrell took it for him instead. — D.J. Short (@djshort) October 9, 2017

It's fair to wonder whether John Farrell's final act as Red Sox manager will have been getting ejected from a playoff game. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 9, 2017

John Farrell getting himself ejected before bad weather and Chris Sale about to collide. He wanted nothing to do with this perfect storm — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) October 9, 2017

Twitter, where there truly is a take for everyone.