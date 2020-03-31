Samson: 'Zero chance' minor leaguers will continue to get paid all season
David Samson weighs in on the MLB's most recent decision
Major League Baseball announced that they will continue to pay minor league players through at least May 31 despite the league being on hiatus due to the coronavirus. That will certainly give the league some wiggle room considering that it's less than certain when it will resume play.
During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the MLB's decision and explained what he would do if he were running a team.
"If I were running a team still, I would be voiding, not suspending minor league contracts," Samson said. "Because no matter when the minor league season starts, what I promise you is two things. One, I'm not going to need as many because the season is going to be shorter. Two, I don't want to pay the amount I have to pay on the upper level... $20,000 a month to certain players, $15,000 a month, and $25,000 a month to players who may be called up if there's injuries at the big league level. I would want to ratchet those salaries down. I am in cost-cutting mode."
Samson believes that there's a "zero chance" that the MLB will continue to pay minor league salaries if there is no minor league season. He also believes that there is no way that revenue number will be hit with the league on hiatus for the foreseeable future.
It's certainly a great gesture from the MLB for now, but it's possible that it doesn't continue through the remainder of the season.
