The Jonah Keri Podcast: Alex Speier

Jonah Keri sits down with Alex Speier to discuss the Red Sox's chances for future success, and more

In this episode: Jonah Keri scales the Green Monster with Boston Globe writer Alex Speier on Dave Dombrowski's ability to land the players he likes; the Red Sox's chances for future success; Alex Cora's ability to connect with players and integrate analytics into managing; how value of having a Latin-born manager who can relate to the entire clubhouse, and more! 

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter! 
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jonah Keri writes about baseball and numerous other topics for CBS Sports. He also hosts The Jonah Keri Podcast, which you should subscribe to on iTunes. Previously, he served as Lead Baseball Writer for... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories