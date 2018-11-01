The Jonah Keri Podcast: Alex Speier
Jonah Keri sits down with Alex Speier to discuss the Red Sox's chances for future success, and more
In this episode: Jonah Keri scales the Green Monster with Boston Globe writer Alex Speier on Dave Dombrowski's ability to land the players he likes; the Red Sox's chances for future success; Alex Cora's ability to connect with players and integrate analytics into managing; how value of having a Latin-born manager who can relate to the entire clubhouse, and more!
