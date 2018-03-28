The Jonah Keri Podcast: Larry Parrish

Getty Images

In this episode: Jonah Keri covers the hot corner with 15-year MLB veteran Larry Parrish on being too shy as a kid to ask Mickey Mantle for an autograph; the huge influence (and incredible Louisiana accent) of superscout Mel Didier; Gene Mauch's vote of confidence; the role of leadership and chemistry in baseball; the culture shock and frightening disciplinary style of Japanese baseball; Larry's life tip, and much more!

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!

Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn