The Jonah Keri Podcast: Larry Parrish

Jonah Keri talks to 15-year MLB veteran Larry Parrish

larry-parrish.jpg
Getty Images

In this episode: Jonah Keri covers the hot corner with 15-year MLB veteran Larry Parrish on being too shy as a kid to ask Mickey Mantle for an autograph; the huge influence (and incredible Louisiana accent) of superscout Mel Didier; Gene Mauch's vote of confidence; the role of leadership and chemistry in baseball; the culture shock and frightening disciplinary style of Japanese baseball; Larry's life tip, and much more! 

