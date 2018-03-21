The Jonah Keri Podcast: Red Sox legend David Ortiz

Three-time World Series champion David Ortiz joins Jonah Keri to talk all things baseball. USATSI

In this episode: Jonah Keri circles the bases with future Hall of Famer David Ortiz on baseball culture in the Dominican Republic; his childhood ambition of playing a sport other than baseball; his friendship with Pedro Martinez; Manny Ramirez's rope-a-dope approach to media relations; Ortiz's surprising feeling during the 2004 ALCS; the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombing, and much more! This episode is sponsored by Zip Recruiter.

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!

Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn