The Jonah Keri Podcast: Susan Slusser

In this episode: Jonah Keri hunts for market inefficiencies with San Francisco Chronicle writer Susan Slusser on the always innovative Oakland A's; how MLB needs to be more like the NBA in promoting its stars; the tricky world of Hall of Fame voting; reconciling PED use in baseball; lessons learned in three decades of sports journalism; Susan's life tip, and much more!

