The Chicago White Sox on Wednesday placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. The move was made retroactive to April 5. Anderson was removed from Sunday's game against the Angels with hamstring tightness and hasn't played since.

Although the 27-year-old Anderson is off to a slow start at the plate in 2021, he's a vital member of a White Sox team that aims to contend for the AL Central title this season. Since the start of the 2019 season, Anderson has batted .329/.354/.512 (129 OPS+), which is outstanding production for a shortstop who also adds value running the bases. While hamstring injuries can be tricky, the hope is that Anderson will be able to return when first eligible.

Infielder Danny Mendick has been recalled to take Anderson's spot on the active roster, and he's likely to be the primary at shortstop while Anderson is out.

The injury to Anderson comes not long after another core Sox player, young slugger Eloy Jimenez, was lost for the season due to a shoulder injury he suffered while manning left field late in spring training.