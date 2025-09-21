The Seattle Mariners defeated the Houston Astros in dramatic fashion on Saturday night, securing a 6-4 victory (box score) that ensures they'll enter the final week of Major League Baseball's regular season with at least a one-game advantage in the American League West.

Starter George Kirby delivered six shutout innings and catcher Cal Raleigh launched his 57th home run of the season to break Ken Griffey Jr.'s single-season franchise record. Yet the lasting image of Saturday's game for many people will be what appended at the end of the contest. That's when right fielder Victor Robles made a dazzling diving catch to deny Carlos Correa a hit. Robles then returned the ball to the infield to double off Jake Meyers, who had advanced on the belief that the ball would evade Robles. Just like that, the Mariners erased a two-on, one-out situation with a single swing -- all the while securing the win.

Here's a look at Robles' grab in all its moving picture glory:

The Mariners -- who are also now one game ahead of the Detroit Tigers for the American League's No. 2 seed -- and Astros entered Friday's opener tied atop the AL West and in their season series. By virtue of winning the first two games of the three-game set, the Mariners have cinched the weekend and season series. That means the Mariners are now in possession of the tiebreaker advantage in the event that the two clubs end up even when all is said and done.

The Mariners and Astros will wrap up their series on Sunday. Seattle will then spend the final week playing the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers. Houston, conversely, has dates with the Los Angeles Angels and the Athletics.

It's worth noting that the Mariners were four games back as recently as Sept. 3, and that Seattle will continue to hold out hope that right-hander Bryan Woo can avoid the injured list after leaving Friday's contest with an inflamed pec muscle.