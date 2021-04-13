Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the most entertaining talents in the game, a designation he reinforced Monday night against the Miami Marlins by scoring from third base on a pop-up to second baseman Jazz Chisholm.

For those who doubt the accuracy of the above statement, take a look for yourself:

The long story made short is that Acuña observed Chisholm's momentum was carrying him into center field, and at an angle that would necessitate a tough throw home. Acuña gambled that he would be able to scoot in ahead of the ball, and he was proven correct.

In addition to possessing top-notch power, Acuña has elite-level speed. Statcast has him measured at a sprint speed of 29.3 feet per second, which puts him in the 98th percentile leaguewide. That isn't a product of a small sample, either: in previous seasons, he's ranked no worse than in the 95th percentile.

Acuña entered Monday hitting .444/.462/.917 (267 OPS+) with four home runs and five doubles in 39 plate appearances. He'd stolen two bases on as many attempts as well. Wins Above Replacement isn't to be taken seriously in such tiny samples, yet it's worth noting (if only for the sake of entertainment) that Baseball Reference has him down for a win already.

The Braves as a whole haven't gotten off to as good of a start. Atlanta came into play on Monday with a 4-5 record on the year, putting them in second place in the National League East and two full games behind the Philadelphia Phillies.

As of press time, the Braves were leading the Marlins 2-1. You can follow along with the action using CBS Sports' Gametracker.