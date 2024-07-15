The 2024 Major League Baseball Draft is here. The 20-round selection process got started Sunday evening in Arlington, Texas and runs through Thursday afternoon. The first two rounds (plus compensation rounds) were held Sunday and 74 total picks were made. The Cleveland Guardians selected Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana with the No. 1 overall pick. Here's how we graded each team's first-round pick.

The first round is in the books and the most notable names are off the board, but there are still hundreds of picks to be made over the three-day draft process. Rounds 3-10 will be held Monday afternoon, and the 2024 MLB Draft will culminate with Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday. You can follow every pick in our MLB Draft tracker.

Here's how you can watch the 2024 MLB Draft.

2024 MLB Draft details, where to watch

Location: Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas

Day 2 date: Monday, July 15 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Live stream: MLB.com

2024 MLB Draft order

(for most remaining rounds)

Oakland Athletics

Kansas City Royals

Colorado Rockies

Chicago White Sox

Washington Nationals

St. Louis Cardinals

Los Angeles Angels

New York Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates

Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers

Boston Red Sox

San Francisco Giants

Cincinnati Reds

San Diego Padres

New York Yankees

Chicago Cubs

Seattle Mariners

Miami Marlins

Milwaukee Brewers

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

Minnesota Twins

Baltimore Orioles

Los Angeles Dodgers

Atlanta Braves

Philadelphia Phillies

Houston Astros

Arizona Diamondbacks

Texas Rangers

We also picked winners and losers from Night 1 of the 2024 MLB Draft, including the Guardians, two-way players and some late-round steals for the Braves and Blue Jays.