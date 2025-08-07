The Chicago White Sox and the Seattle Mariners link up in an American League battle on Thursday afternoon. The Mariners have won three straight games and are on the verge of completing the sweep. Last night, Seattle defeated the White Sox, 8-6. Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.45 ERA) is on the mound for the Mariners, while Shane Smith (3-7, 4.25 ERA) counters for Chicago.

Here are the model's three best bets for White Sox vs. Mariners on Thursday:

Shane Smith Over 4.5 strikeouts (-115)`

Rodriguez leads the team in hits (120) with a .254 batting average, 21 home runs, and 62 RBI. DraftKings listed his total hits over/under at 1.5, but he has gone under that mark in seven of his last 10 outings. The model projects him to finish with 1.0 hits in this matchup.

Naylor owns a .290 batting average with 14 home runs and 65 RBI in 2025. DraftKings' over/under for Naylor's total bases is posted at 1.5. He's cleared that number in three of his last five games. Last night, Naylor went 2-of-3 with a homer and two runs driven in.

Shane Smith Over 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

Smith takes the hill with 85 strikeouts on the season. DraftKings has his strikeout over/under set at 4.5, and he's hit the over in nine of his last 15 games. On July 11, against the Cleveland Guardians, Smith tossed five Ks.

