Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres on Wednesday night really had it all. It was a tight game between the division foes until the final out. We were treated to a spectacular home run rob courtesy of Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger off the bat of fellow young superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. And, we even had ourselves some late-game chirping between the clubs.

After Bellinger robbed Tatis Jr. of the go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to end the frame, Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol celebrated by throwing off his glove and cap. He was super fired up. Padres third baseman Manny Machado witnessed the home run robbery and subsequent celebration from the on-deck circle. He was clearly irked by the situation, and was put over the edge when Graterol blew a kiss his way.

Words were then exchanged between both sides:

After the game, Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts said that Graterol's celebration matched his competitive personality. He defended his club's celebrations after Bellinger came up with the clutch catch.

"I mean, I just feel like when [Machado] hit his home run, he threw his bat and this, that and the other," Betts said. "And when we take one away, we can celebrate, too. It's got to be two sides to it. That's just what I was saying."

On the Padres' side, first baseman Eric Hosmer explained that emotions are going to be high when you're up against some of the best players in the game.

"The game's different nowadays. I think fans want to see more emotion, especially in playoff series, especially in a rivalry series like this," Hosmer told reporters after the loss. "When you get the best competitors from all over the world on the biggest stage, you're going to show a lot of emotion, you're going to show a lot of excitement.

"Nothing got out of hand. Guys were just sticking up for each other, for their teams. We just continued on with the game. That's just baseball. That's what it is nowadays. It's a new age. It's a new era. I didn't see anything wrong with either Manny's bat flip or what Graterol did with his glove or his hat."

Neither Machado nor Tatis spoke to the media after the loss.

The Dodgers and Padres will return to the field for Game 4 Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 9:08 p.m. ET.