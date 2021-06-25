Two weeks ago, it would have been pretty easy for the fan of a contending team to dream about a possible trade for Nationals ace Max Scherzer. After all, the Nats were 25-34, eight games out of first place, sitting in last place and Scherzer is a free agent at the end of the year. He's still great, but he's also 36 years old. It would have made all kinds of sense for Scherzer to be the biggest name on the trade market this coming July.

Two major things have worked against this since then, however.

First off, the Nationals are hot. They've won 10 of their last 11 games and now sit 36-36. They are only three and a half games out of first place. That's not sell territory for anyone, but it's especially not sell territory for the team that won the World Series from a wild card spot in 2019.

That alone should be enough for everyone to realize Scherzer isn't going anywhere. Just in case more is needed, however, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago has gotten the extra evidence we need to back off. He spoke with Scherzer's agent, Scott Boras, and Boras offered up the following:

"The reality of it is it's going to have to lead to something," Boras told NBC Sports Chicago. That means an extension, he said. "And the reality of it is a ton of people are going to ask," Boras added. "He's probably the most coveted trade chip I've seen, because every team that's in it needs him."

Scherzer has a no-trade clause, which means he has the power to require an extension or else veto any trade. He has every right to do it.

How many teams are going to be willing to negotiate to the level of contract extension Scherzer and Boras will demand this summer in order to complete a trade? And in order to complete said trade, they'd need to offer the Nationals enough in prospect currency to convince them it's worth it to trade a beloved superstar in the middle of a season in which they've shown they can get ridiculously hot.

We could work way too hard here and list every single contender, giving reasons why a deal isn't very realistic. Or we could work smarter and just realize it's not in the cards. Unless the Nationals fall out of the race and Scherzer changes his mind about requiring an extension in order to waive his no-trade clause, it's as simple as it gets: Max Scherzer won't be traded this season.