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World Series Game 1 score, live updates for Brewers vs. Rays: Jacob Misiorowski, Nick Martinez on the mound

The 2026 Fall Classic gets underway on Friday in Milwaukee as both teams vie for their first title

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The 2026 World Series is finally here. The Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays get underway in Game 1 on Friday night at American Family Field in Wisconsin for the opener of the best-of-seven series. By Halloween night, we will have a new champion -- and a first-time champion at that.

The Brewers send ace Jacob Misiorowski to the mound, though he has not had his ace stuff so far in the playoffs. In two starts (Game 1 of the NLDS and Game 1 of the NLCS), he's failed to complete five innings. Will the week off since the Brewers clinched have given the young star time to rest and work through his issues? Milwaukee is relying on it.

The Rays, meanwhile, counter with Nick Martinez, typically their No. 3 starter. The 36-year-old All-Star had an excellent regular season, but manager Kevin Cash said the decision was more about prioritizing rest for their own ace, Drew Rasmussen. Still, Martinez has put up a 3.00 ERA in two starts during the playoffs.

Then there are the young sluggers on both sides: Jackson Chourio and Junior Caminero. Both dominated in the regular season and have had huge moments for their respective clubs so far in the postseason. Never, though, have the lights been brighter.

Brewers vs. Rays: World Series Game 1 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Friday, Oct. 23
Location: American Family Field -- Milwaukee
TV channel: Fox | Live streamfubo
Odds (via DraftKings): MIL -105, TB -115 | over/under: 6.5

Which team will jump out to an early World Series lead? CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 1. Follow along below.

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Mike Axisa
October 24, 2026, 12:20 AM
Oct. 23, 2026, 8:20 pm EDT
 
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A couple well-struck balls off Miz so far

The Rays have squared him up twice with a fly ball against the wall and a line-drive single. 

Matt Snyder
October 24, 2026, 12:19 AM
Oct. 23, 2026, 8:19 pm EDT
 
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Misiorowski's velocity

Just in case you need it, the fastest recorded World Series pitch was a 103.2 mph fastball from Aroldis Chapman in 2016. You know, just in case.

Kate Feldman
October 24, 2026, 12:19 AM
Oct. 23, 2026, 8:19 pm EDT
 
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Game 1 is underway

Jacob Misiorowski's first pitch is a fastball above the zone for a ball to Yandy Díaz. The 122nd World Series has begun.

Mike Axisa
October 24, 2026, 12:17 AM
Oct. 23, 2026, 8:17 pm EDT
 
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Game 1 is on

First pitch and we're underway. 

Matt Snyder
October 24, 2026, 12:16 AM
Oct. 23, 2026, 8:16 pm EDT
 
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The Brewers take the field

And we're just about ready to go. Game 1. 

Matt Snyder
October 24, 2026, 12:15 AM
Oct. 23, 2026, 8:15 pm EDT
 
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Caminero is possibly ready

See here: 

Dayn Perry
October 23, 2026, 11:55 PM
Oct. 23, 2026, 7:55 pm EDT
 
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'You just see a belief'

Count the crosstown Milwaukee Bucks among the Brewers' biggest supporters tonight. The Bucks' home opener was shifted into the afternoon to accommodate World Series Game 1 and the NBA team was in full support earlier on Friday.

"When you look at the Brewers, you just see a belief," Bucks coach Taylor Jenkins said. "Obviously, they've been so close. Everyone talks about them, but I don't think they've been focused on them. I think they've just been focused on how they're building, how they're developing guys, how they're developing relationships. The grind of a Major League Baseball season, getting to know Pat [Murphy] a little bit, and just seeing how he interacts with his players.

"And knowing, yeah, there's roster construction, there's development, there's minor leagues, there's so many things involved, but culture's at the forefront. Who they are as people, what do they stand for, how are they gonna develop their baseball system – pitching, defense, offense to fit their players and fit what they believe is the most successful for them. But you just feel culture. That's displayed externally, but I know they live it out every single day. That's what is their biggest driver; that's the most important thing. Hopefully we can do that here. It's a day-to-day process. It's gotta start with something that you can truly believe in, who we're going to be, and we can figure out the rest."

Kate Feldman
October 23, 2026, 11:54 PM
Oct. 23, 2026, 7:54 pm EDT
 
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C'mon game ...

This is the worst part of the waiting in the ballpark. It feels like everything is ready and we should get going, but instead we're waiting around for almost another hour. GET HERE FASTER.

Matt Snyder
October 23, 2026, 11:21 PM
Oct. 23, 2026, 7:21 pm EDT
 
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A Milwaukee surprise

The Rays kept their roster almost entirely intact between the ALCS and the World Series, just swapping out right-handed reliever Brody Hopkins for left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger. The Brewers, on the other hand, made a surprising move when they activated righty Brandon Woodruff, the longest-tenured player in the organization. Woodruff hasn't pitched since July 4 around a shoulder injury and made just nine starts before that. He missed the entire 2024 season and started just 12 times in 2025. Just how effective will he be? Our Mike Axisa has more:

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers' longest-tenured player, makes World Series roster after long injury absence
Mike Axisa
Brandon Woodruff, Brewers' longest-tenured player, makes World Series roster after long injury absence
Kate Feldman
October 23, 2026, 10:47 PM
Oct. 23, 2026, 6:47 pm EDT
 
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Players with World Series experience

Only three players in this series have previously played in the World Series: Yandy Díaz (2020 with Rays), Dustin May (2020 with Dodgers), and Steven Matz (2015 with Mets). They have eight games of World Series experience combined (five by Díaz, two by May, one by Matz). It is the fewest combined games of World Series experience in the World Series in at least 100 years. One of these teams will win its first ever World Series and almost every player will experience World Series baseball for the first time.

Mike Axisa
October 23, 2026, 10:38 PM
Oct. 23, 2026, 6:38 pm EDT
 
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Brewers lineup

LF Jackson Chourio
1B Jake Bauers
DH Christian Yelich
C William Contreras
2B Brice Turang
CF Garrett Mitchell
SS Cooper Pratt
RF Sal Frelick
3B David Hamilton

SP Jacob Misiorowski

Kate Feldman
October 23, 2026, 10:32 PM
Oct. 23, 2026, 6:32 pm EDT
 
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Rays lineup

DH Yandy Díaz
1B Jonathan Aranda
LF Chandler Simpson
3B Junior Caminero
C Liam Hicks
CF Jonny DeLuca
RF Victor Mesa Jr.
2B Ben Williamson
SS Taylor Walls

SP Nick Martinez

Kate Feldman
October 23, 2026, 10:31 PM
Oct. 23, 2026, 6:31 pm EDT
 
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American Family Field scene

MILWAUKEE -- Something all Midwestern sports fans know is that here in the American Family Field parking lots, football-level tailgates are held. It's special to this ballpark, whereas most other yards traditionally have a bunch of restaurants and sports bars flanking the ballpark. Or maybe just parking lots or buildings. They tailgate like champions here, though. When I arrived around 3 p.m. ET, the parking lots were probably a third full already and rapidly filling up. Grills had long since been lit. There were multiple instances of fans playing catch with one another (yes, it's play catch and not "have a catch"). There are major vibes all over in the ballpark, too, even though we're two hours from game time. 

Matt Snyder
October 23, 2026, 10:01 PM
Oct. 23, 2026, 6:01 pm EDT
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