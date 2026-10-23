World Series Game 1 score, live updates for Brewers vs. Rays: Jacob Misiorowski, Nick Martinez on the mound

The 2026 World Series is finally here. The Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays get underway in Game 1 on Friday night at American Family Field in Wisconsin for the opener of the best-of-seven series. By Halloween night, we will have a new champion -- and a first-time champion at that.

The Brewers send ace Jacob Misiorowski to the mound, though he has not had his ace stuff so far in the playoffs. In two starts (Game 1 of the NLDS and Game 1 of the NLCS), he's failed to complete five innings. Will the week off since the Brewers clinched have given the young star time to rest and work through his issues? Milwaukee is relying on it.

The Rays, meanwhile, counter with Nick Martinez, typically their No. 3 starter. The 36-year-old All-Star had an excellent regular season, but manager Kevin Cash said the decision was more about prioritizing rest for their own ace, Drew Rasmussen. Still, Martinez has put up a 3.00 ERA in two starts during the playoffs.

Then there are the young sluggers on both sides: Jackson Chourio and Junior Caminero. Both dominated in the regular season and have had huge moments for their respective clubs so far in the postseason. Never, though, have the lights been brighter.

Brewers vs. Rays: World Series Game 1 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Location: American Family Field -- Milwaukee

TV channel: Fox | Live stream: fubo

Odds (via DraftKings): MIL -105, TB -115 | over/under: 6.5

Which team will jump out to an early World Series lead? CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 1. Follow along below.